Ludhiana: GLADA takes action against encroachments

In a major action against illegal encroachments, GLADA removed structures made by street vendors/hawkers and slum dwellers near Urban Estate at Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road here on Tuesday. MC staff demolishing an illegal building in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

This action was taken jointly by GLADA and the Ludhiana municipal corporation(MC).

In a press release from GLADA, an official said that some people in this area were illegally setting up vending stalls over GLADA property for a long time. Illegal encroachment was also done by setting up slums.

As per the instructions issued by the chief administrator of GLADA, the action was taken. The officials present on the spot said that these hawkers and slum dwellers had been warned many times before, but these persons ignored the orders of GLADA and continued to occupy the property of GLADA illegally. MC officials were also present during this action.

MC razes illegal buildings

The Ludhiana MC took action against four illegal structures in the city on Tuesday, including demolition of two structures in Kochar market.

Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the action was taken by the building branch of the MC Zone D office. While two illegal commercial buildings were sealed on the road adjoining GTB hospital in Model Town, the civic body team demolished two illegal commercial constructions in the Kochar market area and on the road adjoining GTB hospital in Model Town.

The civic body officials stated that the drive against illegal constructions will continue in the coming days. The officials appealed to the public that they should commence the construction works only after getting the building plan approved by the civic body, otherwise, strict action would be taken.