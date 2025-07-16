Ludhiana: Gunshot fired at witness’ home ahead of testimony

The Jawahar Nagar locality witnessed a tense morning on Tuesday following a shooting incident at the home of a key witness in the 2020 murder case of hotelier Harjinder Singh Jindi. As many as two unidentified men on a scooter reportedly fired a gunshot at the residence of Kanwaljit Kumar in Jawahar Nagar. The incident, which is suspected to be an attempt to intimidate the witness before his court testimony on July 22, has raised serious concerns about witness security. Police investigating the spot where the firing incident took place in Ludhiana’s Jawahar Nagar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the firing occurred around 1.45 am. The bullet struck the main gate of Kumar’s residence and a .32 bore shell was recovered from the scene. CCTV footage from the vicinity captured the assailants’ faces, who have since been identified as Manya and Varun, residents of the same area. Their associate, Aman Sharma, is also accused of conducting a recce of the house prior to the incident.

ACP (Civil Lines) Guriqbal Singh confirmed the involvement of the three suspects and stated that a case has been registered against them. “Manya was the one who fired the shot while riding the scooter. Aman Sharma assisted in the planning. We will arrest them soon,” said the ACP.

Kanwaljit Kumar, the victim, firmly believes the attack is linked to the murder of his brother, Harjinder Singh Jindi, who was gunned down in the Jawahar Nagar market in January 2020. The main accused in that case, notorious criminal Sukhwinder Singh alias Moni, is currently lodged in jail. Kumar claimed that Moni has been sending threats through his aides to stop him from testifying.

“I won’t be intimidated,” Kumar asserted. “The police have assured me of protection on the court date.”

Kumar’s son, Naveen, also revealed that the same accused had earlier hurled glass bottles at their home during New Year celebrations, but no complaint was filed after the accused’s family intervened and apologised.

Police say the motive appears clear but will be confirmed after the suspects are apprehended.