Ludhiana: Holy scriptures destroyed in fire incident at historic gurdwara

A distressing incident unfolded at the historic Gurdwara Sahib Jhar Sahib on Wednesday when three holy scriptures were destroyed in the flames caused by an air-conditioning compressor explosion. The gurdwara is revered for its association with the Guru Gobind Singh. The resulting fire quickly spread and three holy scriptures were engulfed in flames. (HT Photo)

According to reports, the flames broke out when the compressor of an AC unit installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the gurdwara suddenly malfunctioned and exploded. The resulting fire quickly spread and three holy scriptures were engulfing them in flames.

Upon receiving information, senior members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), including Harjinder Singh Bajwa and others, arrived at the site. They confirmed the incident and organised prayers and continuous recitation of Gurbani throughout the night by the Sangat, who gathered in deep mourning.

On Thursday morning, five Singh Sahiban from Sri Kesgarh Sahib visited the gurdwara to assess the damage and offer prayers.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh, present at the scene, confirmed that both the SGPC and the police are conducting a thorough investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the fire was caused due to the sudden failure of the AC compressor.