Ludhiana: Hosiery goods gutted in Geeta Nagar blaze

Panic gripped Geeta Nagar, Tibba Road, in the early hours of Monday after a massive fire broke out at the well-known hosiery unit — Shri Ram Hosiery. The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed the entire factory within minutes, sending thick clouds of smoke into the sky and creating chaos in the area. Machinery, stock, furniture and other items have been destroyed in fire. (HT Photo)

Factory owner Shri Ram said he received a call about the fire around 4 am. When he rushed to the spot, he saw flames leaping out of the building. He immediately alerted the fire department, after which 7 to 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours before bringing it under control. By then, the fire had completely destroyed machinery, raw material, finished stock and furniture inside the factory. The intense heat also caused parts of the building’s walls to crack and sections of the roof to collapse.

Initial investigation suggests the fire was triggered by a short circuit. Shri Ram said the estimated loss is huge. “This factory was the livelihood of many workers. Restarting life from scratch will be a big challenge now,” he said.

Area councillor Ashwani Sharma visited the spot soon after the incident. He assured full support from the administration and praised the fire brigade officials for their timely action. “The firemen risked their lives to control the flames. They deserve full appreciation,” he said.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. The fire department is also preparing a detailed report to suggest preventive steps for the future.