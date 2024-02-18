Ludhiana: HP man rapes colleague on pretext of marriage, impregnates her

A Himachal Pradesh resident has been booked for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage and impregnating her. The woman stated that she and the accused used to work in the same firm and she befriended the accused. (HT File Photo)

Later, the accused forced the woman to abort the pregnancy. The accused had refused to marry her, police said.

The woman in her complaint said that the accused gave her phone number to different people, who started making abusive calls to her. After investigating the matter, the women police station lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Nitin Tomar of Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh, who is presently living in Dugri Phase 1.

The woman filed a complaint to the police on January 2. Sub-inspector Meet Ram, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation.

The woman stated that she and the accused used to work in the same firm and she befriended the accused.

The woman alleged that on March 22, 2021, the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage and impregnated her. Later, the accused forced her to abort the pregnancy. Further, she alleged that the accused refused to marry her. The accused also gave her number to a various people, who are harassing her by making abusive calls.

A case under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.