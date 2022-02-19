Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana| Inspector Beant Juneja recommended for DGP commendation disc
Ludhiana| Inspector Beant Juneja recommended for DGP commendation disc

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar recommended Ludhiana CIA staff 3 in-charge inspector Beant Juneja for the DGP commendation disc
Ludhiana’s inspector Beant Juneja had been recommended for DGP commendation disc. (HT File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar recommended the Director general of police (DGPP commendation disc for inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at the Crime Investigation Agency staff 3 for arresting Anil Arora, one of the main accused in a case of hurting religious sentiments.

In a letter sent to the DGP office, the commissioner mentioned that Arora was booked on October 20, 2021 for hurting sikh religious sentiments by allegedly making comments on the first Sikh Guru, but fled after being booked.

He was arrested on December 9, 2021 by Juneja, who also nabbed Vasu Sayal, a close aide of the accused on November 13, 2021.

Juneja had joined the force on December 5, 2013 as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). In the 18 years of his service, he has served at various posts and received 19 appreciation letters from senior officers.

