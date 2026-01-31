Ludhiana: Jagraon family tests negative for rabies, symptoms subside

A family of seven from Jagraon, which had triggered alarm after exhibiting rabies-like symptoms earlier this week, has tested negative for the infection, health officials confirmed on Friday. The incident comes amid rising concern over dog bite cases in the district. (HT Photo)

The family was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday after doctors at the Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH), Jagraon, observed symptoms such as hypersalivation and speech difficulties. However, laboratory reports ruled out rabies infection.

The family has since returned home, and a team of health officials visited them for follow-up. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Hatoor, Dr Aman Sharma, who led the team, said all members were in good health.

“The family is completely normal now. The children were even seen playing with the same puppy that had bitten one of them four days ago. No symptoms are visible anymore,” he said.

The migrant family, living at a junkyard on the outskirts of Jagraon, comprises a 37-year-old man, his wife, their three children, and two children of the man’s sister.

Dr Sharma said the tests were conducted purely as a precaution, given the fatal nature of rabies. Rabies is a zoonotic disease transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, typically via bites. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), once clinical symptoms appear and the central nervous system is affected, rabies is fatal in nearly 100% of cases.

Earlier, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur had also stressed that the testing was carried out to rule out rabies, adding that the symptoms could have been caused by other factors, including food poisoning.

The incident comes amid rising concern over dog bite cases in the district. In 2024 alone, Ludhiana reported 31,054 dog bite cases, while 30,843 cases were recorded till October last year.