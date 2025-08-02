Ludhiana: Key accused behind Jagraon man’s murder arrested

Three days after the murder of a 28-year-old man in Kothe Sherjang village, the Jagraon police have arrested one of the main accused. An old enmity between one Ramandeep and the victim is believed to be the motive behind the murder. Ankur Gupta, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ludhiana Rural, while addressing the media on Friday, said the arrested accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh alias Raman, a resident of Adarsh Colony in Jagraon. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred on the night of July 29. According to the police, Jaskirat was returning home in his Scorpio SUV when the attackers intercepted him near his village. They forced him to stop. The assailants then poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze. As Jaskirat tried to escape from the burning SUV, he was mercilessly attacked with iron rods before the assailants fled.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The case was registered on July 30 at the Jagraon city police station on the statement of Jaskirat’s father Jagdev Singh who named Ramandeep Singh and another accused, Kuljit Singh, along with seven unidentified persons. The police booked the accused under Sections 103, 190, 191(3), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, cops recovered a .45-bore pistol and its magazine—which belonged to the deceased—from Ramandeep’s possession. They also seized a vehicle (Tata Xenon) used by the accused to flee the scene, a petrol bottle from inside the vehicle and a mobile phone believed to be linked to the case.

Police sources revealed that Ramandeep Singh had publicly posted a video on social media, confessing to the murder of Jaskirat Singh. In the video, Ramandeep reportedly claimed he wanted to kill Jaskirat for a long time. He also alleged that both he and his brother Kuljit were irritated by Jaskirat’s habit of flaunting his licensed firearm and frequently parking his SUV in front of their shop.

Deceased Jaskirat was an emerging trader in the share market while Ramandeep was involved in the scrap resale business.

The SSP said Ramandeep was taken into three-day police custody for further interrogation. “We are investigating the exact motive and trying to identify the remaining accused. Ramandeep is being questioned to determine who else was involved and how the entire incident was planned,” said SSP Gupta.