Ludhiana: Labourer bludgeoned to death by two of his friends over 2,000

A 45-year-old hosiery worker in Ludhiana was bludgeoned to death by two friends during a dispute over an unpaid debt of ₹2,000 late on Monday night. The victim, identified as Rinku, was drinking with the two suspects, Anil and Gopi, when the argument escalated, leading to Rinku being struck on the head with an interlock tile. Victim Rinku (HT Photo)

Police said the accused Anil and Gopi are absconding.

According to police, the murder took place in an open ground near a liquor vend close to the Dairy Complex on Hambran Road when the trio were drinking together late on Monday night.

“The victim, a resident of Rose Enclave, was drinking with his friends when a heated argument erupted over an unpaid debt of ₹2,000. In a rage, both Anil and Gopi, also labourers, started beating him and then struck him on the head with an interlock tile which they picked from the roadside, killing him on the spot. The duo fled immediately afterward,” inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO of PAU police station, said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when a passerby noticed the body lying in the pool of blood and alerted the police and a team from PAU police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Later, Rinku’s family later lodged a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered against the two accused. Rinku is survived by his wife and three children.

According to the SHO Vijay Kumar, the group had purchased liquor and settled in the open ground to drink. Around 10.30 pm, three of the men left for home, leaving Rinku with Anil and Gopi. An argument over the unpaid debt soon escalated into violence leading to the fatal incident.

“Efforts are on to trace the absconding accused and arrest them. The other people who were with the trio have confirmed an ongoing monetary dispute among them. The police are questioning them too,” the SHO said.