Ludhiana: Locals foil abduction of 5-yr-old girl, Ferozepur man held

A five-year-old girl narrowly escaped abduction in Banda Bahadur Colony, Tibba area, on Sunday after residents overpowered the suspect and handed him over to the police. ASI Kashmir Singh of Tibba police station, who is investigating the case, said the accused appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Daljeet Singh alias Gurcharan, 32, a resident of Ratta Kehra village in Ferozepur district. Acting on a complaint filed by local resident Renu, the police registered a case under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 62 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complainant Renu, her children were playing outside their house when the accused first approached her son, attempting to lure him with snacks. The boy managed to wriggle free and ran inside. Moments later, the man tried to abduct her five-year-old daughter. “The girl started crying loudly, which drew the attention of neighbours. They rushed out and apprehended the man and informed police,” said an official.

ASI Kashmir Singh of Tibba police station, who is investigating the case, said the accused appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. “Even in custody, he insisted he was at the Ferozepur police station. Preliminary inquiry revealed he had returned from Fatehgarh Sahib and got separated from his group at Ludhiana railway station,” the officer said.

“During questioning, the accused claimed that the girl resembled his daughter. Despite his claims, the act amounts to an attempted abduction and appropriate legal action has been initiated,” the officer added.