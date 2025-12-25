Ludhiana: Locals object to commercialisation of Krishan Hospital Road in city

Residents of Model Town have objected to a proposal seeking commercialisation of the road stretch from the Post Office to Dugri Road (Krishan Hospital Road) ahead of the municipal corporation’s House meeting scheduled for Friday. The residents have urged the civic body to either withdraw or defer the agenda until their objections are examined and resolved. Municipal officials stated that the matter would be placed before the House according to the procedure. (HT Photo)

In a detailed representation addressed to the municipal commissioner, residents stated that they had already submitted written objections regarding the proposed change in land use. They argued that when any proposal involves altering zoning in a planned residential area, the civic body is duty-bound to consider objections first and issue a reasoned order. Proceeding without doing so, they said, would violate principles of natural justice and contravene provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 and the city’s Master Plan.

The residents highlighted that the road is already under pressure due to traffic congestion, roadside encroachments, noise and air pollution, parking disputes and the proliferation of illegal commercial activity. They warned that formal commercialisation would exacerbate these issues and further erode the residential character of the neighbourhood.

In their submissions, the residents cautioned that pushing the proposal forward without adjudicating objections could expose the corporation to legal challenges and “avoidable litigation.” They clarified that their intent was not to oppose development but to ensure a fair, transparent and lawful decision-making process.

Municipal officials stated that the matter would be placed before the House according to the procedure. Residents, however, hope that their representations will be recorded and duly considered before any final decision is taken.