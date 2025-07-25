Search
Ludhiana: Man blames daughter-in-law, her father in video before ending life

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 05:10 am IST

According to police, the man was alone at home when he locked himself in his room and recorded a five-minute video on his mobile phone, holding his daughter-in-law and her father responsible for his extreme step

A 45-year-old photographer from Shimlapuri ended his life on Thursday after recording a video message in which he accused his daughter-in-law and her father of causing him mental harassment. The deceased was found hanging in his room by neighbours after he failed to respond for several hours.

The police broke open the door in the presence of his son and recovered the body. (HT Photo)

According to police, the man was alone at home when he locked himself in his room and recorded a five-minute video on his mobile phone, holding his daughter-in-law and her father responsible for his extreme step. He also appealed to the Punjab government to ensure the safety of his two children — a son and a daughter.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh from the Shimlapuri police station, said the incident came to light when neighbours, concerned after not hearing from the deceased for long, peered through the window and saw him hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately informed his son and local police. The police broke open the door in the presence of his son and recovered the body.

In his video, Vipin alleged that his son had recently married a woman. Soon after the marriage, he began facing harassment at the hands of his daughter-in-law and her father, he mentioned, claiming that the stress led him to take the drastic step.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. The mobile phone containing the video has been seized. “We have recorded the statements of the family members and are investigating the matter based on the contents of the video,” he said.

