Ludhiana: Man posing as patwari dupes Jamalpur man, booked

The Sahnewal police have registered a case of cheating against a man who allegedly posed as a patwari to dupe a Jamalpur resident. The accused has been identified as Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri. Following the inquiry, the matter was forwarded to the Sahnewal police, who registered an FIR. (HT Photo for representation)

The case was registered on the complaint of Lovedeep Singh, a resident of Beant Colony, Jamalpur, following a verification conducted by vigilance officials. According to the complaint, Lovedeep Singh had some work related to the local patwari. During this time, he came in contact with Gurjinder Singh, who falsely introduced himself as a patwari and demanded money for getting the work done.

Believing his claims, the complainant paid him the amount. However, when the accused began demanding more money, Lovedeep Singh grew suspicious and approached the vigilance department with a complaint. During verification, vigilance officials found that Gurjinder Singh was not a government employee. The department concluded that it was not a bribery case but a clear instance of fraud and impersonation.

Following the inquiry, the matter was forwarded to the Sahnewal police, who registered an FIR. ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest, police said.