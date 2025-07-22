Ludhiana: Man shot dead near Bharat Nagar Chowk

A man was shot dead in Ashok Nagar near the busy Bharat Nagar Chowk late Sunday night. The police booked the son of slain hotelier Harjinder Singh Jindi, who was shot dead in 2020, and his aide for the murder and initiated investigation. The SHO said that the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused. (Shutterstock)

The victim has been identified as Charan alias Rohit of Gopal Nagar.

The accused Manav of Jawahar Nagar Camp claimed that he had opened fire with his licensed weapon in self-defence. However, the police claimed that the CCTVs footage contradicts his claims. According to the police the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused.

Victim Charan, alias Rohit, was found injured on the roadside near Ashok Nagar. His friends rushed him to civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at Division Number 5 stated that the police lodged an FIR under Sections 103, 3 (5) of BNS and Section 25 of Arms act against the accused following the complaint of Naresh Kumar of Vijay Nagar, a friend of the victim.

According to officials privy to the matter, accused Manav claimed that while he along with one of his friends was crossing from Ashok Nagar, three men intercepted his way. Before he could understand anything, they initiated an attack on him. In his self-defence he opened fire. The bullet hit one of the assailants and the rest of them escaped from the scene, he said.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police claimed that the CCTVs footage does not suggest Manav had opened fire in self-defence.

The SHO added that the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused.

The police also link the incident with the murder case of Harjinder Singh Jindi, father of the accused Manav. The police have recently arrested three accused - including a minor for opening fire on the house of Kanwaljit Kumar, one of the witnesses in Jindi murder case on the intervening night of June 14 and 15 to deter him from testifying in an upcoming court hearing scheduled for July 22.