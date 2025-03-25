Menu Explore
Ludhiana: MC chief inspects ongoing development projects; contractor fined 10 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 25, 2025 05:36 AM IST

On Monday, Dachalwal conducted inspections of different projects including the all-weather swimming pool and table tennis courts being constructed near Rakh Bagh, an under construction basketball court in Guru Nanak stadium and two bridges over Sidhwan Canal near Ishar Nagar and Lohara area

Taking strict note of the delay in completion of development works, municipal corporation (MC) imposed 10 lakh penalty on the contractor over delay in completion of basketball court project in Guru Nanak stadium.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspecting the development works in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspecting the development works in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Action was taken after MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal took stock of development works on Monday. The project is being taken up under the Smart City Mission.

On Monday, Dachalwal conducted inspections of different projects including the all-weather swimming pool and table tennis courts being constructed near Rakh Bagh, an under construction basketball court in Guru Nanak Stadium and two bridges over Sidhwan Canal near Ishar Nagar and Lohara area etc.

Superintending engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar, executive engineers Balwinder Singh and Rakesh Singla among other officials accompanied during the visit. Dachalwal said that the penalty has been imposed on the contractor over delay in completion of basketball court project and strict directions have been issued to other contractors as well to speed up the projects’ work otherwise action would be taken against them too.

The contractor and the concerned officials have also been directed to ensure that there is no compromise with the quality of development works, said Dachalwal while adding that he has been monitoring the development works on a regular basis to ensure completion of the projects within stipulated time period.

