Ludhiana: Meritorious School aspirants get free coaching

The teaching staff of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious students conducted free online and offline coaching classes for Class 10 students aspiring to appear for a common entrance examination seeking admission into the Meritorious School and School of Eminence (SOE). Over 2 lakh students of Class 8 and 10 have registered to appear in the common entrance examination for Meritorious and SOEs on March 30. (HT)

The school staff created an online group of 1,025 students and shared online lectures and took live doubt sessions, on the platform to help these students qualify the exam.

More than 2 lakh students of Class 8 and 10 from all over the state have registered themselves for the common entrance examination for Meritorious and SOEs to be conducted for the first time on March 30 from 10 AM to 1 PM. The students can appear in both English and Punjabi medium.

Principal of Meritorious School, Manju Sharma, said, “We reached out to different schools and department officials to provide free classes to the interested students in offline and online mode. The module started on March 5 and ended on March 22. More than 55 students attended our offline classes and have surely gained a lot out of it.”

The 150 marks’ examination would also test the students on logical reasoning and aptitude apart from regular subjects like mathematics, social studies, English, Punjabi and science.

Navneet Roop Rai, an English lecturer at the school remarked, “We made them revise everything in the syllabus and taught them tenses which are not a part of their syllabus but would be helpful for them in attempting the questions of the language easily.”

Shailja Pujani, a Physics lecturer said that though the classes concluded on March 22, the doubt sessions are still on and students could reach out to the teachers anytime of the day, in case of any query.

Sharing her experience, Arpanjot Kaur, a student of Government High School, Kot Mangal Singh said, “After these classes, I am able to solve the questions from Science subject easily. The teachers even shared the document of the previous year questions.”

Rani Paswan, another student who aspires to study commerce at Meritorious School said that these classes were of great help to those who were weak at few concepts and could not afford seeking extra help. “Teachers gave stress on logical reasoning and aptitude during our classes, which we did not practice earlier”, she added.