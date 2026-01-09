Ludhiana: Minor caught with heroin, ammunition

The Sahnewal police have caught a minor after seized 5-gm heroin and two pistol magazines from his possession during a routine patrol in the city. A case has been registered against the juvenile under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain. Police officials said efforts were on to identify and apprehend the supplier and the intended recipient. (HT Photo)

According to investigating officer Iqbal Singh, a police team was patrolling the 33 futta road when they noticed a boy riding a motorcycle under suspicious circumstances. The minor was stopped and a search led to the recovery of heroin and two pistol magazines.

During questioning, carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the minor revealed that he had procured the contraband and magazines from a person identified as Pandit. He further disclosed that he was tasked with delivering the pistol magazines to another youth near Sherpur Chowk later in the evening.

Police officials said efforts were on to identify and apprehend the supplier and the intended recipient. Further investigation in the case is being conducted strictly as per the Juvenile Justice Act to ascertain the larger network involved in drug trafficking and illegal arms circulation.

Police have reiterated that action would be taken against all those found involved in the case, while maintaining due legal safeguards applicable in cases involving juvenile.