Ludhiana: ‘Nihangs’ attack street vendors over donation, four injured

A group of men dressed as ‘Nihangs’ attacked street vendors with swords following a dispute over donations in Fauji Colony on Saturday. The incident, which occurred around 10pm, left four vendors injured and sparked outrage in the area. Residents have urged the police to intensify patrolling, noting this is the second violent incident in Fauji Colony within a week. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said about seven to eight men arrived in a car and began demanding donations from vendors in the name of community service. When the vendors refused to pay, the group hurled abuses at them and started threatening them. The altercation turned violent after an argument with a slipper seller over the price of footwear.

“When my son refused to lower the price, they accused him of snatching slippers and started attacking people with swords,” said Ganesh Ram, a local vegetable vendor. He added that the group had earlier been demanding money from traders in different parts of the city.

The injured — identified as Naginder, Ram Kripal, Ganesh Ram, and Lala — were taken to Civil Hospital with deep cuts and bruises.

Naginder said, “They hit me with a sword on my arm. I had to get six stitches.”

On receiving the complaint, police teams from multiple stations, including Moti Nagar, rushed to the spot and restored order.

Residents have urged the police to intensify patrolling, noting this is the second violent incident in Fauji Colony within a week, following a recent murder during a religious ceremony.

Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO at Moti Nagar, said police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused and have asked traders to file complaints to lodge an FIR.