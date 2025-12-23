Ludhiana: NOC waiver on new connections boost PSPCL revenue by 50% in month

Nearly a month after the State government scrapped the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for seeking new electricity connections, the power department in Ludhiana has witnessed a staggering surge in revenue. Alongside the revenue boost, applications for new electricity connections also witnessed a sharp increase across Ludhiana district. (HT Photo for representation)

According to official data, the department’s earnings have leaped by over 50% within a month from ₹59.84 lakh in October to ₹90.13 lakh in November.

Ludhiana West circle leads revenue surge

Among the circles, Ludhiana West Circle emerged as the top revenue contributor. Catering to upscale localities such as Aggar Nagar, Model Town and City West, the circle recorded a collection of ₹33.98 lakh in November, a sharp rise from ₹20.94 lakh in October. The Ludhiana East Circle, which serves major industrial and commercial pockets including Focal Point, Sunder Nagar, City Centre and the CMC area, also registered a significant jump where its revenue rose to ₹21.65 lakh in November from ₹11.32 lakh in the previous month.

The Suburban Circle, covering rural belts such as Adda Dakha, Jagraon, Raikot and Ahmedgarh, recorded a collection of ₹18.5 lakh, while Khanna Circle followed with ₹15.99 lakh during the same period.

Rise in new connection applications by 20%

Alongside the revenue boost, applications for new electricity connections also witnessed a sharp increase across Ludhiana district. The total number of applications rose by nearly 20%, from 2,823 in October to 3,376 in November. Domestic supply continued to dominate, accounting for 2,576 applications while 800 applications were received for commercial connections.

Ludhiana West Circle again topped the chart with 1,273 applications, followed by Ludhiana East Circle with 811. The Suburban Circle received 693 applications, while Khanna Circle recorded 599.

Explaining the sharp rise in revenue, PSPCL officials pointed out that applicants seeking connections without an NOC are charged higher amounts. While the service connection charges for cases with an NOC stand at ₹550, the amount doubles to ₹1,100 for applications submitted without an NOC. However, the security deposit and meter security charges remain the same in both cases at ₹300 and ₹1,270 respectively.

Rule change for unauthorised colonies

According to an official notification issued on November 17, PSPCL revised its policy for providing electricity connections in unapproved or unauthorised colonies. Earlier, applicants were required to submit documents such as an NOC, regularisation certificate or approved building plan from authorities like the municipal corporation or GLADA.

PSPCL observed that many plot owners begin construction immediately after registry without securing approvals and later approach the department for electricity connections which could not be granted under the earlier rules. To address this issue, the department decided to allow electricity connections even in unauthorised colonies.

Applicants are now required to submit an undertaking stating that the connection may be disconnected if the building is later declared illegal by the government or any competent authority. In addition to the standard charges, applicants must also pay an extra security amount equivalent to the service connection charges. This amount will be used to cover dismantling costs if the connection is removed in the future, with any remaining balance to be refunded.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said,”In coming months, both revenue and application numbers are expected to increase further as more residents become aware of the revised policy and its provisions.”