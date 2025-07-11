Ludhiana: Nod to Bhamian road fuel station violates norms: Dealers’ association

Several petrol pump dealers in Ludhiana have raised their concerns over alleged irregularities in the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a proposed petrol pump on Bhamian Road, Kuliawal. The operators, under the banner of the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association, Punjab, have sought intervention from local authorities, demanding cancellation of the NOC and an immediate halt to the ongoing work at the site. The dealers argued that permitting a fuel station on such a narrow road poses a serious risk to both traffic movement and public safety. (HT Photo)

In a formal letter submitted to the municipal corporation and the deputy commissioner’s office, the dealers have called for the withdrawal of the NOC, which was reportedly issued on May 26 to the regional general manager of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for setting up a retail outlet at the Bhamian road.

The dealers alleged that the site violates several regulatory norms. According to them, the road adjacent to the proposed outlet measures only 27.5 feet in width while the minimum required width for setting up a petrol pump is 60 feet, as mandated under Clause 4.19(iv) of the Town Planning Wing of the Department of Local Government’s notification dated December 31, 2019. They argued that permitting a fuel station on such a narrow road poses a serious risk to both traffic movement and public safety.

Jatinder Singh, a member of the association, further highlighted that the site is located in a densely populated residential area. He noted that this significantly increases the risk of accidents and fire hazards due to the proximity of flammable materials to houses. He added that the movement of fuel tankers in such a congested space could lead to bottlenecks and potentially hazardous situations.

The agitated dealers have urged the authorities to immediately halt all ongoing construction at the site, revoke the NOC and conduct a thorough inquiry into how it was granted despite clear legal and safety violations.

When contacted, additional deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar said,” The dealers have registered their complaint with us and we are looking into the matter. After verifying these claims with the concerned branch, we will take a required action accordingly.”