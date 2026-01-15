Ludhiana: Over 50 take ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at Ayali Khurd shrine

At least 50 devotees fell ill after consuming “gajrela” or “gajar ka halwa” distributed as “prasad” at Gurdwara Thada Sahib in Ayali Khurd village on Wednesday morning. The affected devotees, including elderly persons, women and children, complained of loose motions and vomiting soon after that and were rushed to various hospitals in Ludhiana. Hospital authorities said all patients are stable and several were discharged after being administered first aid. Villagers under treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Health officials hadn’t collected the samples till the filing of the report. They said that they would collect samples from the shops that supplied “gajrela” for distribution as langar.

The incident occurred on the occasion of Sangrand of Maghi. Within a short time of consumption, many began reporting gastrointestinal discomfort, prompting immediate medical attention.

Hardeep Singh, 34, one of the affected devotees, said he consumed the “gajrela” around 6 am after paying obeisance at the gurdwara and fell ill shortly thereafter. Similar symptoms were reported by other devotees who had consumed the same prasad. Surinder Singh, 63, a security guard by profession, said his family members had brought “gajrela” from the gurdwara for him. After consuming it at home, he too developed symptoms and was taken to Raghunath Hospital.

Dr Mandeep, who treated several patients, said it was a suspected case of food poisoning as all those affected had consumed “gajrela”. “The condition of all patients is stable,” he said.

Gurcharan Singh, a member of the gurdwara management, clarified that the prasad was not prepared by the shrine. He said some local residents had brought gajrela and distributed it among devotees. After reports of people falling ill surfaced, an announcement was made over the public address system to alert visitors.

Sub-inspector Aditya Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of the Sarabha Nagar police station, said police reached the spot after receiving information and that further action would be taken following an investigation.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the health department’s preliminary inquiry revealed that the gajrela had been purchased from a sweetmeat shop on Barewal Road and supplied in two batches. She said the symptoms of food poisoning were reported after devotees consumed sweets from the second batch. The civil surgeon added that samples would be collected from the shop on Thursday for testing.