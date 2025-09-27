Ludhiana: Parking tender nod pending, old contractor continues fee collection

Even as two major parking lots at Sarabha Nagar market and Tuition market in Model Town have been made free for the public, the rest of the city’s parking sites continue to be run by the previous contractor due to a delay in floating fresh tenders. The contract term ended months ago, but the municipal corporation (MC) has yet to initiate a new bidding process. The contract term ended months ago, but the municipal corporation (MC) has yet to initiate a new bidding process. (HT Photo)

Sources in the civic body said the MC had planned to take over all parking lots in the city once the earlier agreement lapsed. However, the file related to the new tender has been lying pending in the mayor’s office for several months, halting further action. Despite several internal meetings and assurances, no steps have been taken to move the process forward.

Ahead of the West assembly by-election, the MC declared Sarabha Nagar and Tuition market sites — both located in politically significant areas with high footfall — free of charge. But other busy markets, including BRS Nagar, Feroze Gandhi Market, and Mata Rani Chowk, remain under the old contractor, who continues to collect parking fees.

“This shows administrative delay. On one hand, two parking sites were made free just before the bypoll, and on the other, no decision has been taken for the rest,” said a senior civic body official.

The continued fee collection has also drawn objections from residents and traders. “If the contract has ended, how is the contractor still collecting money from us? The MC should clarify,” said Rajinder Mehra, a shopkeeper in BRS Nagar.

The uncertainty has left commuters confused about whether the charges are legal. Despite repeated statements about bringing transparency and reforms in parking management, the MC has not been able to complete the tendering process.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said, “I have already directed joint commissioner to float tenders withij next week so that new tender should be alloted in a stipulated time period”.