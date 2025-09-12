Ludhiana: PAU student wins best doctoral thesis award

Ruchika Zalpouri, an alumna of the department of processing and food engineering, has been awarded the “Best Thesis Award – PhD” at the 8th Plantica Academic and Research Awards 2025, organised by the Association of Plant Science Researchers (APSR), an ISO 9001:2015 certified organisation registered under The Indian Trust Act, 1882 and ministry of MSME, Government of India. The ceremony was held online on August 31. Ruchika Zalpouri (HT Photo)

She received this recognition for her doctoral thesis, “Development and Evaluation of Solar Assisted Refractance Window Dryer for Vegetable Purees”, conducted under the guidance of Manpreet Singh, scientist, department of renewable energy engineering, PAU. The dryer is an innovative technology designed to process heat-sensitive produce while preserving nutritional and sensory quality.

The award selection involved two stages of evaluation – screening and thesis presentation. She has been felicitated with a certificate, a medal and life membership of APSR for her achievement.

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU; Manav Indra Singh Gill, dean postgraduate studies; Manjeet Singh, dean, college of agricultural engineering and technology; Tarsem Chand Mittal, head, department of processing and food engineering; and Sukhmeet Singh, head, department of renewable energy engineering, congratulated Zalpouri for her remarkable achievement and wished her continued success in future endeavours.