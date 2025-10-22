Ludhiana: Police chief pays homage to fallen officers on commemoration day

The Police Commemoration Day was solemnly observed at the Police Lines on Tuesday, paying heartfelt tributes to the brave police and paramilitary personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s unity and integrity.

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma led the ceremony, honouring the fallen heroes of Punjab police and paramilitary forces.

Accompanied by former director general of police DR Bhatti, additional deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar, and other dignitaries, Sharma praised the Punjab police as an exemplary force, steadfast in serving the nation during both peaceful and turbulent times. He highlighted their courage in combating militancy and maintaining internal security, noting that 117 Ludhiana police personnel made the ultimate sacrifice during the dark days of terrorism in the state.

A poignant moment in the ceremony was the reading of the names of police and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives in the past year, acknowledging their supreme sacrifice.

Sharma emphasised that the freedom and security enjoyed today are a result of these martyrs’ bravery. He reaffirmed the Punjab police’s unwavering commitment to serve the border state with dedication and valour.

The police commissioner also assured comprehensive support from the Punjab government and Punjab police to the families of the martyrs.

“We stand firmly with the families of our brave martyrs, ensuring every possible assistance to honour their sacrifices,” he stated.

Khanna SSP pays tribute

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna, Jyoti Yadav Bains on Tuesday paid floral tributes to martyred police personnel at the Police Lines in Khanna on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The SSP reaffirmed the Punjab police’s unwavering commitment to supporting the families of martyrs. She praised the Punjab police for their exemplary role in maintaining peace and fostering communal harmony, not only within Punjab but also in other states by addressing internal security challenges during turbulent times.

A guard of honour led by DSP Khanna, Vinod Kumar, to pay respects to the fallen heroes was also held. A two-minute silence was observed by officials, dignitaries, and attendees as a mark of respect. DSP Karmjeet Singh Grewal read aloud the names of police and paramilitary personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice over the past year, underscoring their enduring legacy.

The day’s genesis

Police Commemoration Day traces its origins to October 21, 1959, when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol party, led by sub-inspector Karam Singh, was ambushed by Chinese forces at Hot Springs in Ladakh, resulting in the loss of 10 jawans. Since then, every year on October 21, police units across India hold commemoration parades to honour the sacrifices of police martyrs. The ceremony includes reversing arms and observing a two-minute silence, followed by reading the names of fallen personnel from state police and paramilitary forces, paying tribute to their selfless service.