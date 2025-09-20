Ludhiana: Police trace 21 accounts linked to multi-crore investment scam

Another FIR has been lodged against a group of accused who allegedly duped farmers of crores of rupees by luring them into investing in fictitious firms with promises of quick and hefty profits. Police have so far traced 21 bank accounts linked to the companies, which witnessed transactions worth ₹122 crore over the last nine months. Nearly ₹60 lakh from these accounts has already been frozen. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

During investigations, police recovered six laptops, four CPUs, four screens and two mobile phones from the accused. Officials said that at least eight fresh complaints have been received and more FIRs are likely to follow.

The case surfaced after Joginder Kumar, a resident of Baba Nand Singh Nagar, Phullanwal, Ludhiana, lodged a complaint stating that he and his brother-in-law Manoj Kumar were cheated of over ₹22.75 lakh. The complainant revealed that the company had assured them of higher returns on larger investments. On March 26, 2025, they transferred ₹25.75 lakh, but only ₹3 lakh was returned, while the rest was siphoned off.

Following the complaint, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed with SP (detective) Khanna as the nodal officer, DSP Samrala, DSP (detective), and Inspector Vinod Kumar as members.

The police have so far arrested Avtar Singh of Khirnian village (Samrala), Bikramjit Singh of Gehlewal (Samrala), Amit Khullar of Navan Purba Faridkot Road (Ferozepur), and Harpreet Singh of Gehlewal (Samrala). Four others — Jitendra Singh alias Kamal Grewal of Mandi Gobindgarh, Parvinder Singh of Baina Buland (Fatehgarh Sahib), Jaspreet Singh of Jalpur (Samrala), and Satwinder Singh alias Sona of Amloh (Fatehgarh Sahib) — are still absconding.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Jyoti Yadav said another FIR was lodged against the group on September 18. “The complainant in this case was told by the company staff that by investing in organic products, he would earn 8% monthly profit. Investigations further revealed that the accused had floated several firms under names like The Generation of Farming, Generation of Farming, Hope of Farming, Randhawa Enterprises, The GAF Trading Enterprises, Kisan of Punjab Agro Nursery, Generation of Fitness Lab, The GAF Family Care Products, and The GAF Milk Products,” SSP Yadav said.

The SSP added that more crucial information is expected during the ongoing interrogation of the accused.