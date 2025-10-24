Ludhiana: Primary schools prep for block games sans funds and mentors

Even as government primary schools gear up for block-level sports competitions from October 28, the absence of sports teachers and the delay in the release of funds have cast a shadow over the preparations. The event, meant to promote physical fitness and sportsmanship among young students, is struggling with financial and staffing hurdles.

Before the upcoming block-level contests, centre-level competitions were held in the second week of October. However, teachers revealed that the funds for those events have not yet been released. Each centre had been allotted a budget of ₹2,000, but the amount was paid from the teachers’ own pockets. “We were told that the money would be reimbursed, but it has not happened so far,” said one teacher.

For the upcoming block-level games, the education department has allocated ₹5,000 per block for the two-day event, which will include games such as badminton and karate. Yet, even this modest amount is still awaited. Teachers say that the expenses are much higher than what has been sanctioned.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union, expressed concern over the situation. “This cost includes refreshments for students, tents, microphones, speakers, and transportation. The actual expense is far more than the department’s allocation, and most of it comes from teachers’ pockets,” he said. “What is worse, even the sanctioned funds have not been released yet.”

Adding to the woes is the lack of sports teachers in primary schools. Mann said that teachers of other subjects step in to train students, often without proper knowledge of the games or rules. “Those who are not trained in sports cannot coach students effectively, but we have no other choice,” he added.

A few months back, the education department had advertised 2,000 posts for sports teachers in these schools. However, the advertisement was later withdrawn and the education secretary mentioned that the recruitment rules needed to be reviewed in light of recent judicial directions.

When contacted, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said, “Funds for the events are expected to be released soon, but there is no update yet on the recruitment of sports teachers.”