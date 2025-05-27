Ludhiana:Private operators bleeding PRTC dry, alleges union

Amid the ongoing induction of 200 new buses under the kilometre scheme, fierce opposition has erupted from workers of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC). In a letter submitted to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior transport officials on May 7, workers, under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC contractual workers union alleged that the kilometre scheme has become a tool for corruption, siphoning off public funds and systematically weakening the state’s own transport network. Under the scheme, private operators are paid based on kilometres covered on government-issued permits. (HT File)

The Kilometre Scheme, under which private bus operators are paid, based on the number of kilometres covered on the government-issued permits, has long drawn criticism from employees and activists.

The scheme launched as a public-private partnership model to ease the financial burden of expanding the state-run bus fleet, allows PRTC to invite private bus owners to run their vehicles on government-assigned routes. The scheme eliminates the need for the government to invest in purchasing new buses.

Under this model, the private operator provides the vehicle, hires the driver, and bears all maintenance and fuel costs. PRTC, in turn, deploys its own conductors and handles route scheduling.

The transport department pays the operator a fixed rate per kilometre, usually ranging between ₹9 to ₹10.5 depending on the bus type and year of agreement. A bus covering 15,000 km in a month could earn its owner nearly ₹1.5 lakh.

However, union leaders argue that the scheme is neither cost-effective nor employment-friendly in the long term.

Shamsher Singh Dhillon, state general secretary of the union, said, “The scheme was introduced with the claim of creating jobs for unemployed youth. But how can a jobless person afford to invest ₹15–20 lakh in buying a bus? Also, the drivers are hired by private operators, and there is no regulatory check on their skill or conduct, unlike government-hired drivers. In case of mishaps, it is the PRTC’s credibility that suffers.”

Rising costs, no lasting gains

According to the union, a private bus running 10,000 km a month under this scheme, earns around ₹93,500, while one covering 15,000 km earns upwards of ₹1.4 lakh. Over six years, a single private bus could cost the transport department close to ₹1 crore, without contributing to the creation of a public asset.

“In contrast,” the union noted, “a government-owned bus costs around ₹30 lakh and remains in service for up to 15 years, while generating employment for drivers, conductors, and maintenance staff.”

“This is not about efficiency or economy. It’s about siphoning public money in the name of convenience while sidelining our own workforce,” a senior union member added.

Union warns agitation

The union has issued a warning that if Kilometre Scheme buses are inducted again, they will launch a full-scale agitation. “No private bus under this scheme will be allowed to ply on government routes. The administration will be held responsible for any disruption in public transport,” the union declared.

Acknowledging the ongoing induction, PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said, “We floated the tender for 200 new buses under the Kilometre Scheme at the end of February. So far, PRTC has received around 80 buses.” He further added that the remaining 120 buses are expected to be inducted soon.

However, when asked about the allegations of corruption and malpractice under the scheme, he refused to comment.