Ludhiana: PSPCL to release 2016 pay revision arrears in phased manner from April

Nearly a decade after the 2016 pay revision came into effect, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has finally issued a notification, announcing the phased release of long pending salary arrears to regular employees, officers and retirees. PSPCL has clarified that payments will be routed through salary arrear ledger2.

According to the official notification released on February 10, the arrears pertain to the period from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2021. The 2016 pay revision was implemented for state government employees years ago, but PSPCL employees had been awaiting clarity and payment of the consequential arrears for a prolonged period, triggering repeated representations by staff unions.

As per the latest notification issued by the senior accounts officer (centralised pension payments), arrears for the year 2016 will be paid in 12 monthly installments starting April, this year whereas the arrears for the period from 2017 to June 2021 will be disbursed in 24 installments beginning April 2027, effectively spreading the payout over three years.

The corporation has issued detailed directions to drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs). For serving regular employees, the present DDO will calculate and release arrears, regardless of past transfers or promotions. In the case of retired employees, the last DDO from where the officer or employee retired will process the calculation and payment. For deceased pensioners or family pensioners, arrears will be paid to legal heirs after verification of requisite documents.

PSPCL has clarified that payments will be routed through salary arrear ledger2, a designated accounting head used specifically to process and record pending salary payments. The ledger which becomes operational by the 21st of every month, will be used exclusively for disbursing arrears arising out of the 2016 pay revision and no other dues will be drawn under this head from April 1, this year.

Kewal Singh Banwait, vice-president of the Powercom and Transco Pensioners Union (AITUC) said, “Employees and pensioners have waited for years for their legitimate dues. While the notification brings some relief, we expect strict adherence to the timeline without further deferment.”