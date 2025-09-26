Ludhiana: Pune couple booked for duping city bizman of ₹2 crore

Dakha police have registered an FIR against a Pune-based couple for allegedly defrauding a city businessman in a luxury car transaction worth over ₹2 crore. According to the FIR filed by Ludhiana businessman, the dispute stems from a deal involving a Lexus LM350H 4S ultra luxury vehicle worth ₹2.52 crore. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Karan Dalip Bothara and his wife Saumya Karan Bothara. The couple are now under police investigation following complaints of criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

According to the FIR filed by Lavtar Singh Bajaj, a 42-year-old liquor entrepreneur from Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, the dispute stems from a deal involving a Lexus LM350H 4S ultra luxury vehicle worth ₹2.52 crore. Bajaj alleged that he met the accused in Mumbai in June during a business visit. The couple, claiming to deal in luxury cars and goods, convinced Bajaj to let them inspect his vehicle.

On June 17, the Pune couple visited Ludhiana and Bajaj arranged their stay at luxury hotels in the city. Two days later, Bajaj provided his vehicle and driver for their use.

According to Bajaj the accused claimed that they could sell the vehicle for ₹2.45 crore, as such ultra luxury vehicles are in high demand in Mumbai. Persuaded by the lucrative deal, Bajaj agreed to transport the Lexus there and paid ₹50,000 for logistics.

Over the following months, Bajaj claimed the accused repeatedly assured payment but delayed citing family issues. The matter took a turn on September 17, when Bajaj received information from Pune police that Karan Bothara had been arrested under multiple charges, including fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Bajaj alleged the couple conspired to unlawfully acquire his vehicle, causing him significant financial loss.

Dakha Police have filed an FIR under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of BNS.

Assistant sub-inspector of police, Surinder Singh, said, “We will seek a production warrant to bring the accused from Pune for questioning and further investigation.”