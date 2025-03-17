Ludhiana: Punjab men’s and women’s teams to compete in U-23 national basketball championship

Punjab men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to compete in the first U-23 national basketball championship, scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 24 in Guwahati. 11 players from the women’s team and eight from the men’s team belong to Ludhiana. The women’s team will be captained by Bhavika Dhir, while the men’s team will be captained by Amaan Sandhu.

