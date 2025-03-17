Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Punjab men’s and women’s teams to compete in U-23 national basketball championship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 17, 2025 07:20 AM IST

11 players from the women’s team and 8 from the men’s team belong to Ludhiana; the women’s team will be captained by Bhavika Dhir, while the men’s team will be captained by Amaan Sandhu

Punjab men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to compete in the first U-23 national basketball championship, scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 24 in Guwahati. 11 players from the women’s team and eight from the men’s team belong to Ludhiana. The women’s team will be captained by Bhavika Dhir, while the men’s team will be captained by Amaan Sandhu.

Punjab men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to compete in the first U-23 national basketball championship. (HT Photo)
Punjab men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to compete in the first U-23 national basketball championship. (HT Photo)

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On