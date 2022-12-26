Ludhiana: Rajneesh Dhiman is new BJP district chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajneesh Dhiman has been made the new district president of the party today.

He has replaced Pushpinder Singhal. Dhiman was actively working for the BJP at the grass-roots level for the past 35 years and was holding various posts in the party.

Dhiman has served as general secretary of Yuva Morcha, president of South Mandal Yuva Morcha, president of OBC Morcha, district secretary, district general secretary, district vice-president, executive member of Punjab BJP, Punjab in-charge of BJP OBC Morcha, and in-charge of three districts namely Malerkotla, Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna.

Several leaders, including general secretary, Punjab BJP, Jeevan Gupta, spokesperson Anil Sareen, Gurdeep Singh Gosha, former vice-president, BJP, Parveen Bansal, BJP leader and advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu, Dr Satish Kumar and outgoing district president Pushpinder Singhal congratulated Dhiman over his elevation.

Dhiman said that he would work hard to strengthen the party in the district and his primary focus would be winning the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

“It was the need of the hour to have an able leader like Rajneesh Dhiman as the BJP’s district head of Ludhiana. Due to his affable nature, Dhiman became first choice of the top leadership of the state BJP,” said BJP Bikram Singh Sidhu.