Ludhiana: RC, DL issuance delayed for 6 months, commuters hassled

Despite repeated assurances from state transport authorities, hundreds of vehicle owners in Ludhiana are still waiting for their printed vehicle registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences (DLs), leaving them frustrated and uncertain. The prolonged delay has become problematic, especially for those traveling interstate where stringent rules in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra require presentation of original documents. According to officials, around five lakh RCs and DLs await printing across the state. (HT Photo)

Many vehicle owners report being stopped at checkpoints, facing hefty challans or even vehicle seizures because temporary receipts or soft copies are often not accepted.

The problem, however, is not limited to interstate travel. Ordinary vehicle owners are also feeling the pinch as they struggle with routine transactions that demand valid RCs and DLs. Many have been unable to sell or transfer their vehicles, secure bank loans or register newly purchased vehicles because their original documents have not yet been issued.

Despite completing all formalities months ago, residents are forced to rely on soft copies or temporary receipts for verification, which are often turned down by banks and dealerships. “I completed all the paperwork in March, but I still don’t have the original RC. I even had to cancel a bank loan because I could not submit the document. Every time I visit the RTO office, they say the RC will come in a few days, but the delays keep dragging on,” said Ravi Sharma, a Ludhiana resident.

The situation is even more severe for commercial vehicle operators who run goods-laden trucks across state borders, transporting essential supplies and industrial products. With the absence of original documents, they are not only vulnerable to penalties but also losing business opportunities.

Explaining the situation, Jagdish Jassewal, press secretary of the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, said, “Ludhiana, being an industrial hub, sees a large movement of goods-laden vehicles to other states. Many high-end clients refuse to give us logistics orders in the absence of these critical documents, directly impacting our businesses.”

He added, “This problem has persisted since December. Vehicle owners are exhausted after running from pillar to post at the RTO office, only to be met with vague assurances and no clear timeline for when printing will resume. The uncertainty has left everyone anxious and frustrated.”

Meanwhile, a senior transport official, notes that the issue is not confined to Ludhiana but is a statewide concern. “Around four to five lakh RCs and driving licences are yet to be printed across Punjab. When the previous firm’s contract expired, the department faced delays in hiring a new one. Although we resumed printing in April at a capacity of 5,000 to 6,000 documents a day, this is still insufficient compared to the growing number of applications,” the official said.

When contacted, state transport commissioner Parneet Shergill admitted the inconvenience caused to vehicle owners. “Tender issues and litigation had earlier disrupted the printing of RCs and DLs. We have now restarted the process and are making every effort to reduce the pendency to ensure the convenience of the public,” she said.