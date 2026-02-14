Ludhiana: Relief for consumer as forum pulls up PSPCL for ₹1.59-lakh faulty bill

The Corporate Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum has quashed electricity charges of ₹1.59 lakh imposed on a domestic consumer, pulling up the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for faulty billing and failure to maintain official records. Forum cancels recovery of bill amount over missing records. (HT Photo)

The order was passed in a case involving Subhash Kumar, a domestic supply consumer under the estate division in Ludhiana. In May 2024, his electricity bill reflected a sundry charge of ₹1.59 lakh — an amount that did not relate to his consumption. Sundry charges are miscellaneous amounts levied outside routine monthly billing.

The disputed amount pertained to another consumer, Jaswinder Singh, whose electricity connection had already been permanently disconnected (PDCO). PSPCL transferred the outstanding dues of Singh’s account to Kumar’s account on the grounds that both connections were allegedly operating from the same premises.

Kumar initially approached the Circle CGRF, City West, Ludhiana, which, in its May 14, 2025 meeting, upheld the recovery and ruled the amount correct and recoverable. He then escalated the matter to the Corporate CGRF.

During hearings, the Corporate forum found significant discrepancies in the utility’s records. PSPCL failed to produce key documents to justify the transfer of dues, including the original consumer file, PDCO copy, meter removal report and ME lab report. Officials admitted that these records were “not traceable”. An earlier report submitted by the Junior Engineer had also stated that the exact physical location of Jaswinder Singh’s meter could not be verified.

Despite the absence of documentary proof, the department proceeded to transfer the entire defaulting amount, resulting in a revised bill exceeding ₹1.61 lakh.

The forum also examined the consumption history and observed irregularities in billing after January 18, 2022. It noted that the last genuine meter reading was recorded on that date and that subsequent bills were generated under suspect codes without evidence of actual consumption or proper completion of disconnection formalities. The forum termed the billing after that date “ingenuine” and unsupported by record.

Holding PSPCL responsible for failing to formally terminate the agreement and complete mandatory procedures under the Electricity Supply Code, the forum said the financial burden had been unjustifiably shifted onto another consumer without adequate evidence.

In its final order dated January 27, the Corporate CGRF quashed the ₹1.59 lakh charge transferred to Kumar’s account and cancelled all bills issued against Jaswinder Singh’s account after January 18, 2022.

It directed that any legitimate outstanding amount up to January 18, 2022 be recalculated after adjusting security deposits. The verified dues, if any, may be recovered equally from two active connections operating at the same premises, strictly as per regulations.

PSPCL has been directed to implement the order within 21 days. The consumer may approach the electricity Ombudsman within 30 days if dissatisfied.