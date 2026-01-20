Ludhiana: Residents raise alarm over rampant sand mining along Satluj in district

Residents and farmers of villages along the Satluj river in the district have raised the alarm over alleged large-scale illegal sand mining, warning that continued extraction is weakening river embankments and putting dozens of villages at risk of floods. The village leaders said immediate administrative action was needed to prevent a potential disaster. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media on Monday, village leaders said immediate administrative action was needed to prevent a potential disaster.

Former MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, former sarpanch Yadvinder Singh and other elected representatives alleged that heavy machinery was being used to extract sand far beyond permissible limits near villages such as Aliwal, Talwandi Nau Abad and Walipur Khurd. They claimed that digging was happening up to 15–25 feet, while regulations allow only three to five feet, seriously compromising the integrity of embankments built to protect local communities.

The delegation, which included Balraj Singh of Kot Usra, Beant Singh of Batiye Union, Gurcharan Singh of the Humbran unit of the Kisan Union, Jyot Singh Sandhu, and Hardev Singh, numberdar of Aliwal Bhundri, met officials of the drainage-cum-mining department, including the XEN and SDO.

The villagers alleged that mining officials had previously admitted to illegal activities and promised to register FIRs, but no action had been taken so far.

“If the embankment breaks, dozens of villages could be submerged,” said Amrik Singh Aliwal, accusing sand mafias of exploiting river management funds while endangering lives.

The delegation demanded immediate FIR registration, sealing of illegal mining sites, repair of embankments, protection for complainants and strict policy measures to tackle associated social issues.

Officials did not immediately respond to the allegations.