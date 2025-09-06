Ludhiana: Rising Sutlej puts Ludhiana on flood alert, ring bundh built

With the Sutlej River swelling and exerting dangerous pressure on embankments near Sasrali village in Ludhiana east, the district administration on Friday issued an alert and urged residents in vulnerable areas to immediately move to safer locations. Army personnel build a bundh by putting sandbags at Sasrali Colony in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Authorities, in coordination with the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local villagers, have begun constructing a temporary ring bundh nearly 500 metres from the existing dhussi bundh in Sasrali Colony to reinforce flood protection.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain said the situation remains under close watch but confirmed that the main dhussi bundh has not breached. “There is soil erosion at a few points, but no break has occurred. The new temporary ring bundh is being built purely as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of residents,” he said.

Precautionary measures in place

District officials said the construction of the ring bundh is being carried out on a war footing, with the Public Works Department (PWD) and drainage department working alongside the army and NDRF. Continuous efforts are underway to strengthen embankments in the face of strong river currents. The administration has cautioned that any breach could inundate several villages, including Sasrali, Bunt, Rawat, Hawas, Seera, Boothgarh, and Mangli.

As part of safety advisories, residents in double-storey houses have been told to remain on upper floors, while those in single-storey or low-lying homes have been urged to vacate and shift to designated relief centres.

Families have also been advised to secure essential documents and valuables in waterproof bags and to prioritise shifting children, the elderly, and the sick to safe shelters.

Relief and rescue measures

To accommodate affected families, the administration has set up multiple rescue centres at Rahon Road Gaunsgarh Satsang Ghar, Chandigarh Road Mundian Satsang Ghar, Tibba Road Satsang Ghar, Kailash Nagar Satsang Ghar, Radha Swami Centre near Pind Sasrali, Khasi Kalaan Market, Khasi Kalan School, Bhukri School, Mattewara School, and Mattewara Market.

Emergency helplines have also been activated. The flood control room can be reached at 0161-2433100, while the police helpline is available at 112.

A spokesperson said the cooperation of villagers is crucial at this stage. “Safety of life comes first. We urge residents not to take risks and to shift to safer places without delay,” the spokesperson stressed.

Damage to crops, political visits

Even as embankments are holding, damage has already been reported to agricultural land.

Local Congress leader Manveer Singh Dhaliwal said Sutlej water has entered fields in Sasrali and Boothgarh, affecting nearly 100 acres of standing crops. “The extent of damage is still being assessed, but crops in both villages have suffered. The dhussi bundh remains under heavy pressure from the strong current, and while it is intact for now, any breach could escalate the crisis,” Dhaliwal said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also visited Sasrali Colony on Thursday night to review the situation and interact with villagers.

Call for vigilance

Officials reiterated that while protective measures are being taken, public caution remains vital. “All agencies are on high alert and working round the clock to protect embankments,” DC Jain said. “But people’s cooperation — in following advisories, evacuating vulnerable homes, and avoiding rumours — is critical to ensure safety in this difficult time.”