Ludhiana’s 24x7 flood control room starts operations ahead of monsoon

Looking to ensure swift response to the complaints of water logging ahead of the monsoon season, the municipal corporation (MC) has established a 24x7 flood control room in its Daresi sub-zone office. Ludhiana’s 24x7 flood control room commenced its operations ahead of monsoon. (Manish/HT)

Civic body officials said that residents can contact the control room, which began operations from Monday onwards, in case of waterlogging. It will remain operational till September 15.

The MC has also issued a contact number: 0161-2749120 for registering complaints and put designated teams on standby to act on the complaints in a timely manner.

Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal, meanwhile, on Monday also directed senior officials of all the concerned branches to not leave the station/city without getting prior permission during the monsoon season.

The directions have been issued to all the superintending engineers (SE), municipal town planners (MTP), executive engineers, health officers and chief sanitary inspectors (CSI) among other officials.

Directions have been issued so that there is no delay in tackling emergencies during the monsoon season. She further said a duty roster has been prepared for the 24x7 flood control room and the staff will remain deputed in three shifts.

Zonal commissioners, meanwhile, have also been directed to continuously monitor the situation at ground level and ensure regular cleaning of road gullies/sewers.

The civic body is also looking to ensure proper functioning of pumping stations and install generator sets at the stations and disposal points to pump out the rainwater, especially from the low-lying areas. Sandbags have also been arranged at zonal levels to deal with any kind of emergency.

