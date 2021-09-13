Ludhiana’s daily Covid cases shoot up to nine again

In a sudden spike in daily Covid-19 cases, as many as nine people tested positive for the virus in the district on Sunday.

This is the second time this month that the cases shot up to nine after September 2, following which the figure had remained five or lower, even dropping to one as many as four times in the 10 days since.

Since August 21, when 10 cases had surfaced in Ludhiana, the daily count has remained in single digits for 22 straight days, with the district even achieving the zero-case milestone thrice, on August 24, 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, no death was recorded for the sixth consecutive day. The last fatality, that took Ludhiana’s toll to 2,098 was reported on September 6, the only casualty this month.

Of the 87,506 positive cases in the district since the pandemic broke out last year, currently, 27 people are still fighting the infection and 85,381 have successfully beaten it.

76K people inoculated

A week after the district health department inoculated 1.31 lakh people during a mega vaccination drive on September 5, another 76,992 people were administered the jab on Sunday.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said the department was looking forward to a higher vaccination coverage by conducting more such camps. So far, 23,78,643 people have received the jab in Ludhiana.