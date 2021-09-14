Ludhiana’s high-security areas fail to keep vehicle-lifters at bay

As many as 94 vehicle-lifting incidents were reported in the city in the last 15 days, most of which were in high-security areas such as the courts complex and Rakh Bagh.

In the courts complex and Rakh Bagh, at least 13 vehicles were stolen in the said period, with police failing to trace the culprits in any of the cases.

The new courts complex has offices of police commissioner, deputy commissioner, senior officials of the police, judiciary and district administration. The courts complex also houses a police post and offices of the crime investigation agency (CIA staff).

Residences of all police, judicial and district administration officials are situated near Rakh Bagh of Basant Singh Khalsa road (Club Road) due to which cops remain deployed here 24/7. On September 1, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle parked outside the civil surgeon’s office, which is located just opposite the police commissioner’s residence was stolen.

It is learnt that police had initiated a special drive to deter vehicle-lifting incidents from Rakh Bagh and even installed closed-circuit television cameras in the area, but to no avail.

Other areas in the city where vehicle-lifting cases are rampant include Transport Nagar, Pindi Street, Ferozepur road near Sidhwan Canal and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Hero Splendor ‘a favourite’

Between August 28 and September 11, a total of 74 motorcycles were stolen from the city. Of these, 42 were of the Hero Splendor brand. The second favourite of the criminals was the Honda Activa as at least 14 scooters of this brand were stolen. A Maruti Zen car, a three-wheeler and a Mahindra Bolero were also stolen from the city. As per police officials, the wide presence and high resale value of Splendor bikes makes it an easy target.