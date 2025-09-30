Ludhiana’s missing woman found in Sangrur

A young woman, who went missing from the Ishmeet Chowk area on Friday was found in Sangrur under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. According to police, the woman, who works at a private hospital in Shastri Nagar, disappeared while returning to her residence after work. Details of how she ended up in Sangrur remain unclear. Upon her recovery, she was reportedly found to be under the influence of some substance, though the police have not confirmed any drug use or kidnapping.

