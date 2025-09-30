Edit Profile
    Ludhiana’s missing woman found in Sangrur

    The woman works at a private hospital in Ludhiana; she went missing from the Ishmeet Chowk area on Friday and found in Sangrur under mysterious circumstances on Sunday

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    A young woman, who went missing from the Ishmeet Chowk area on Friday was found in Sangrur under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. According to police, the woman, who works at a private hospital in Shastri Nagar, disappeared while returning to her residence after work. Details of how she ended up in Sangrur remain unclear. Upon her recovery, she was reportedly found to be under the influence of some substance, though the police have not confirmed any drug use or kidnapping.

    The woman was reportedly found to be under the influence of some substance though the police have not confirmed any drug use or kidnapping.

    The young woman was immediately admitted to civil hospital for a medical examination. Police officials have stated that her statement is yet to be recorded. It is yet to be determined how she reached Sangrur.

