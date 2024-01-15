close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s Shankarpuri residents decry ‘stepmotherly treatment

Ludhiana's Shankarpuri residents decry 'stepmotherly treatment

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Jan 15, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Residents decry poor conditions of roads in the area, complain of the neighbourhood being ignore during fogging season

Residents of Shankarpuri Mohalla in Shivpuri have complained of dilapidated condition of the roads in their locality.

A road in poor state and garbage piled up in the Shankarpuri Mohalla in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Varun Bhatt, a local businessman said, “This road has been in a bad condition for more than a month. It has increased the risk of accidents, and we are the ones facing consequences of the authorities’ negligence. We fall prey to all the promises of promptness during elections but the reality comes to light later.”

Residents also mentioned that when dengue was on peak in the city mosquito fogging was done in all the nearby localities except their locality. Deepak Jain, a Shivpuri resident remarked, “We were neglected at a time when the district was witnessing a surge in dengue cases and the mosquito repellent machine has not been sent in our area till date. It is the responsibility of the government to take care of its citizens but it is quite disheartening to witness their lackadaisical attitude.”

Speaking on the issue, Ludhaina (Central) MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi said, “To repair the broken sewage line in Shankarpuri area, that particular road was non carpeted. Within 15 days, the entire stretch will be re-carpeted.” Pappi also assured to bring the matter in notice of concerned authorities.

