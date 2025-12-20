Ludhiana: SAD leader held for ‘disrupting’ vote counting

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Yadwinder Singh Yadu has been arrested for allegedly disrupting the vote-counting process during the zila parishad and block samiti elections at the Khanna counting centre. When police personnel intervened, Yadu allegedly resisted, shoved policemen and abused them. (HT Photo)

According to officials, polling for seven zila parishad zones and 79 block samiti zones in police district Khanna was held on December 14. Vote counting took place on December 17 across five blocks — Khanna, Samrala, Machhiwara Sahib, Doraha and Maloud — and remained largely peaceful.

Tension arose at the Khanna block counting centre when Yadu allegedly raised slogans and created a disturbance during counting. Officials said the returning officer repeatedly warned him, but he allegedly continued to disrupt proceedings and misbehaved with the SDM-cum-returning officer and staff, hampering the counting process.

Following the incident, the returning officer ordered his removal from the counting hall. When police personnel intervened, Yadu allegedly resisted, shoved policemen and abused them.

Based on the returning officer’s complaint, the City-2 Khanna police registered an FIR under Sections 174, 221, 223, 132 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him on Friday.

DSP Mohit Kumar Singla said the arrest led to further unrest as unidentified supporters blocked a national highway for nearly three to four hours, causing severe traffic disruption. Protesters also allegedly obstructed an ambulance stuck in the jam.

Separate cases have been were registered against the unidentified protesters under provisions of the BNS and the National Highways Act, 1956.

Yadu was produced before the court of SDM Khanna Bhupinder Mittal omn Friday, which sent him in judicial custody for 14 days. He was sent to Central Jail, Ludhiana. Police said Yadu is already facing trial in at least 15 FIRs, including cases of attempt to murder, and warned of strict action against anyone disrupting the democratic process.