Ludhiana: Schools, parents divided over safety guidelines

The death of a 6-year-old girl on a private institute’s premises has raised concerns about student safety in schools across Ludhiana. On Monday, a Class 1 student at BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, Amayra Sood, was crushed by a school van right after she got out of the same vehicle, which did not have an attendant present. The absence of an attendant on the vehicle has raised questions about adherence to safety protocols. On Monday, a Class 1 student at BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, Amayra Sood, was crushed by a school van right after she got out of the same vehicle, which did not have an attendant present. (HT File photo for representation)

In response, schools across the district have issued safety guidelines, but parents remain divided over their effectiveness. At BCM School, Shastri Nagar, where a nursery student narrowly escaped being hit by a garbage truck on campus in October, new guidelines now require parents to use a designated KG Path for pickups and hold their children’s hands at all times. Despite these measures, some parents remain sceptical.

The mother of the nursery student expressed her concerns, noting the school’s recent installation of a gate to block garbage truck access and deployment of teachers at bus parking areas. However, she remained critical of the overall safety arrangements, stating, “Buses are parked inside the campus, and small children are hard to manage. After my child’s earlier trauma and this recent tragedy, we are living in constant fear.”

Raman Kumar, another parent from the same school, suggested a practical solution: to prevent accidents, only one bus at a time should be allowed inside the campus.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar, issued detailed safety instructions on Tuesday, urging parents to verify drivers’ licenses, vehicle registration, and safety features like first-aid kits, attendants, and functional cameras in school buses. While some parents welcomed these measures, others criticised the school for shifting responsibility onto parents. “Despite taking hefty fees, the school is avoiding its duty to ensure student safety,” said a parent who wished to remain anonymous.

In response, BVM principal Ranju Mangal defended the school’s actions. “We have oriented parents and staff, and road safety guidelines are included in every student’s diary to raise awareness,” she said, emphasising the school’s commitment to preventing future mishaps.

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School and city CBSE coordinator, highlighted the mandatory Safe School Vahan policy, which requires strict safety measures for school vehicles. She called for moral accountability from schools to ensure no child loses their life due to negligence. Waraich noted that many schools outsource transport services, making regular inspections crucial to compliance with safety norms.

Notably, under the Safe School Vahan policy, school vehicles must be yellow and display “School Bus” on the front and back. If the bus is hired, it should also show “On School Duty” along with the school’s name and contact number.

The bus must have a first aid kit, fire extinguisher, and CCTV cameras. The driver must have at least five years of experience with heavy vehicles, a valid license, and a police verification certificate. Both the driver and conductor should wear grey uniforms with their name and license number. The bus must be roadworthy, with an annual fitness certificate and a pollution control certificate.

Additionally, the bus must have a speed governor and white reflective tape on the front and red reflective tape on the rear.

Parents like Sonia Pahwa from DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, suggested structural changes, including separate gates for school vehicles, to prevent chaos during dismissal times.

Meanwhile, government schools are also ensuring the safety of the students. Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of the School of Eminence, Model Town, explained their protocol: A campus manager escorts students to buses, counts them, and reports to her directly. She added that their buses have lady wardens and CCTV cameras, and drivers undergo regular doping tests.