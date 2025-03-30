Ludhiana:Seechewal’s claim of clean Buddha Nullah ‘PR stunt’, says local activists

Green activists in the city have accused Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal of fabricating claims about cleaning the Buddha Nullah near Bhukhari village. They say that he is misleading the public by showcasing selectively clean stretches while ignoring the drain’s grim reality within city limits and downstream areas. Seechewal and his team shared photos and videos on Thursday, claiming that dirty water has been prevented from entering the drain at multiple points up to Gurdwara Gaughat. (HT Photo for representation)

Seechewal and his team shared photos and videos on Thursday, claiming that dirty water has been prevented from entering the drain at multiple points up to Gurdwara Gaughat. He said the implementation of the Seechewal Model in five villages over the past two and a half months, where 72 dairy farms had previously discharged waste into the drain. According to him, the flow of fresh water into Buddha Nullah has increased and is expected to reach 200 cusecs soon.

Activist Kumar Gaurav, while documenting pollution at Buddha Nullah, accused Seechewal of deliberately hiding the real condition of the drain.

Green activist Amitoj Mann, who went live on social media, said “The clean water he is showcasing originates from the Neelon river. He has done nothing to tackle pollution in the city stretch of the drain.”

Environmental activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira challenged Seechewal’s assertions, pointing out that the water near Bhukhari village appears clean because it originates from a fresh water source, not due to any clean-up efforts. “We are not against Seechewal’s initiatives, but his claims are misleading. Dairy farms are not the only polluters; industrial waste remains unchecked,” he said. He accused Seechewal’s claims about cleaning the Buddha Nullah of being a ‘PR stunt.’

Seechewal said that his work has been focused on cleaning the riverbed, which had been buried under cow dung for decades. He said the municipal corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) are monitoring industrial units “Instead of merely pointing fingers, activists should contribute to the cause and share what they have done on the ground,” he added..