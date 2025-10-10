Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leader threatened over remarks against Akali Dal chief

The Division Number 7 police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals who allegedly threatened Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora over the phone for speaking against Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) chief Amritpal Singh. According to Arora, the caller claimed to be the brother of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The unidentified caller warned him to stop making statements against Amritpal Singh and threatened to harm him and his family. (HT Photo)

Amit Arora, president of Shiv Sena (Lion), said he received the threatening call from an unknown number on October 7. The caller warned him to stop making statements against Amritpal Singh and threatened to harm him and his family. Arora immediately informed the police.

ASI Balwinder Singh, investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Sections 308(4) and 351(2) of the BNS has been registered against unidentified accused. Police are working to trace the caller and ascertain the source of the threat.