Ludhiana: Sludge lingers along Budhha Nullah banks amid neglect

Even as the municipal corporation claims to have completed desilting of the Buddha Nullah and made full preparations for the monsoon, the reality on ground tells a different story. Mounds of filth and sludge that were lifted from the nullah both before and during the rainy season, are still lying unattended along its banks. With recent rainfall, this black sludge has started washing back into nearby streets and homes. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With recent rainfall, this black sludge has started washing back into nearby streets and homes. Areas such as Chandan Nagar and Shivpuri were the worst affected, as the foul-smelling waste mixed with rainwater and flowed directly into people’s houses, damaging belongings and creating unhygienic conditions.

Local residents have accused the civic body of playing with their health and safety. They said that instead of lifting the waste completely and transporting it to dumping sites, the MC simply piled it along the nullah, which is now flowing back due to continuous rainfall.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Chandan Nagar, said, “This is not the first time we are facing this problem. Every year they repeat the same mistake. They clean the nullah but leave the waste here. During rains, it flows back into our streets. Our children are falling sick and the houses stink of dirty water.”

Another resident, Rani Devi from Shivpuri, said, “The MC’s careless attitude is becoming a pain for us. If there is another spell of rain, we don’t know how we will manage. Our beds, clothes and furniture have already been damaged by the black water.”

Residents pointed out that despite repeated complaints, the authorities have failed to take timely action. The monsoon season is already underway, and any further rainfall could lead to large-scale flooding and contamination in the densely populated colonies along Buddha Nullah.

“Why is the MC waiting for another disaster to happen? They should remove this waste immediately,” said Gopal Singh, another local.

Experts have often raised concerns that desilting without proper disposal is a half-done job that can worsen the situation during monsoon. The ongoing negligence could potentially result in health issues such as skin infections, waterborne diseases, and respiratory problems.

A senior MC official requesting anonymity said, “They have not lifted the waste as this might prevent the Buddha Nullah to overflow but now we are clearing these piles as soon as possible”.