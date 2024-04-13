Ludhiana: Static compactor site begins operations at Field Ganj

In order to improve solid waste management in the city, municipal corporation (MC) has operationalised the static compactors site in Field Ganj area, near Division Number 2 police station on Saturday. MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi inspecting the static compactors site in Field Ganj area near Division Number 2 police station in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi also inspected the working of static compactors site.

Rishi said the civic body has already made a static compactors site operational at the backside of civil hospital near Christian Dental College. Another site at Khwaja Kothi chowk, near Division Number 3, would also be made operational on April 15.

The move will help the civic body in removing the open garbage dump site at civil hospital, as the garbage would now be dumped at these compactor sites. Therefore, there would be no foul smell in the area. This will also prove beneficial in tackling the rat menace around the hospital.

The civic body officials said static compactors are being installed at 22 locations across the city to remove the open garbage dumps. MC superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar, sub divisional officer (SDO) Bajinder Singh among other officials were also present during the inspection.