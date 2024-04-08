Ludhiana: Sukhbir trains guns at AAP govt over law-and-order

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) state government over law-and-order situation in the state, raking up the Tarn Taran incident where a 55-year-old allegedly paraded semi-naked after her son married a girl against the wishes of her family. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during the Punjab Bachao Yatra in Samrala, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a gathering in Samrala during his Punjab Bachao Yatra.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Badal accused CM Bhagwant Mann of abrogating all his responsibilities, saying he seemed to be content holding farcical protests to seek the release of his Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, even as Punjab was slipping into anarchy.

“The complete collapse of the law-and-order situation coupled with the heightened drug menace is tearing apart society. Traders and industrialists, who face extortion calls on a daily basis, are fleeing the state resulting in a flight of capital worth ₹20,000 crore,” Badal said.

“It is shocking that Bhagwant Mann, who has used to swear by the name of the martyr, misused the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum to hold a party protest, which seeks the release of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has been denied bail in the liquor scam case by the courts. While Bhagwant Mann did not visit Khatkar Kalan even on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 23 and now he is misusing the site to seek relief for his boss Kejriwal,” he added.

Badal also condemned the AAP government for allegedly misusing the state police to restrict entry of farmers to their fields in the village besides restricting movement of people in the village during the protest which witnessed an attendance of a few hundred AAP party workers.

Badal, accompanied by Paramjit Singh Dhillon in Samrala and Darbara Singh Guru in Bassi Pathana, also warned the people not to fall for the Congress party’s tricks.

Among others, Bikram Singh Khalsa, Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, Sarabjit Singh Jhinjar, Jasmail Singh Baundli were prominent who accompanied the party president.