Ludhiana: SUV stolen, police on hunt for suspect

An SUV of a resident of GK Vihar Colony was stolen near Fountain Chowk on Tuesday evening. Victim Hardeep Singh had parked his Kia Seltos outside a store and handed over the keys to the valet parking representatives before heading inside for shopping. When the valet worker briefly left to park another car, an unidentified miscreant allegedly picked up the keys from the drawer and fled with Singh’s SUV. ASI Joginder Singh, the investigating officer, said CCTV footage from the area has captured a suspect. (HT Photo)

Acting on Singh’s complaint, the division number 8 police have registered an FIR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unknown accused. ASI Joginder Singh, the investigating officer, said CCTV footage from the area has captured a suspect. “We are scanning the visuals to trace the culprit. Efforts are on to recover the stolen vehicle,” he said.