Ludhiana: Teachers’ body decries absence of full-time dean of college development council

The Association of United College Teachers (AUCT) has written to the chancellor of Panjab University (PU), expressing serious concern over the prolonged absence of a full-time dean of the college development council (DCDC), a key post that oversees the functioning of nearly 210 affiliated colleges. The association has urged the chancellor to intervene and ensure that the present DCDC is replaced with a suitable candidate from the main campus. (HT Photo)

The teachers’ body has warned that the situation is affecting routine academic and administrative work, leading to delays and confusion at the college level.

In a letter addressed to the chancellor, the association said that the post of DCDC has not been filled on a permanent basis for more than six months now. At present, the officer holding the additional charge is available at the university campus for only two days a week, which is inadequate to manage the affairs of such a large number of affiliated colleges.

AUCT president Tarun Ghai said that the union had first written to the vice-chancellor (V-C) around 10 days ago, highlighting the issue and seeking a solution. However, as no response was received, the association decided to take up the matter with the chancellor. He said the concern had also been raised during an in-person meeting with the vice-chancellor in the first week of December, but no concrete action followed.

“Currently, the DCDC office is effectively functioning for only two days a week. The officer is present on Mondays and Fridays, and even for that, he has to travel nearly 240 km each time. He is teaching finance at the PU Regional Centre in Ludhiana, which limits his availability,” Ghai said.

He questioned the decision of the university administration to appoint a person to such an important post when they are unable to be present on campus throughout the week. “The DCDC deals with crucial matters and these issues require daily attention. A part-time presence is clearly not sufficient,” he added.

The association has urged the chancellor to intervene and ensure that the present DCDC is replaced with a suitable candidate from the main campus.

Despite repeated attempts, PU V-C Renu Vig was not available for comment on the matter.