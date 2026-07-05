Ludhiana:Teen held in hit-&-run; police say he was filming video while driving

An 18-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday in connection with the July 3 hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman and left her friend critically injured in Model Town Extension. Police said the accused was recording a video for social media while driving and have recovered the footage from his mobile phone. Harpreet Kaur, 53, who died in the mishap. Her friend remains critical. (HT Photo)

The car involved in the accident has also been recovered from Rajasthan.

The accused, identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Abdullapur Basti, had recently completed school. Police said he was still learning to drive and had no formal training. During the investigation, they recovered a video from his mobile phone which, they claimed, captured the moments leading up to the crash.

According to the police, Aman had driven the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire nearly nine kilometres from Abdullapur Basti to Model Town Extension on the morning of July 3.

Investigators said he was recording a video while driving when he lost control of the vehicle and hit two women who were out on their routine morning walk.

Harpreet Kaur, 53, a resident of Model House, sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Police said the impact threw her onto the bonnet before she fell onto the road and was run over by the car. Her friend, Manmeet Kaur alias Meetu, 50, suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The accused fled the spot after the accident, police said. CCTV footage from the area helped investigators identify the vehicle and trace the accused. The car was later recovered from Rajasthan.

Model Town station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur said, “The investigation established that the accused was an inexperienced driver and was filming himself while driving at the time of the accident. She said the video recovered from his mobile phone forms part of the evidence collected in the case.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has sought action not only against the accused but also against his family members, alleging that attempts were made to destroy evidence after the accident.

Harpreet Kaur’s son, Mandeep Singh, alleged that the car’s damaged windshield was replaced after the crash and that the vehicle was subsequently taken to Rajasthan. He demanded that criminal proceedings be initiated against all those found responsible for tampering with evidence.

According to the police, the accused’s father, who owns a spare-parts manufacturing unit, told investigators that Aman had informed the family only that the car had met with an accident. Believing it to be a minor collision, the family got the damaged windshield replaced, claiming they were unaware that the vehicle had been involved in a fatal accident.

On the allegation that the vehicle was shifted to Rajasthan to conceal evidence, SHO Gurshinder Kaur said the police are verifying who moved it.

She added that if the investigation establishes the involvement of any family member in destroying evidence or assisting the accused, appropriate legal action will be taken.

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